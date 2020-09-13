Marty was a dear, close friend since we were in the 2nd grade at Bellevue School in Santa Rosa. We were tight buddies throughout our days at Cook Jr. High and Montgomery High. We went to Catechism all throughout our youth, making our 1st communion and confirmation. We went our separate ways in our college years and early career years, but we had a GREAT time visiting and reminiscing for over 3 hours at our 50th MHS reunion. I am deeply saddened by his passing, but I can’t wait to see him again in our life in heaven. I would love to hear from any family member, Peggy Chambers, etc., to reminisce with me. (707) 484-8468.

Good-bye for now, dear friend!

Dennis Carrera

Dennis

Friend