Martin Giovannini
1948 - 2020
Martin (Marty) Giovannini left the world suddenly on August 27, 2020—and left behind an indelible impression with infinite ripples.
Born in Santa Rosa, Marty was the eldest of five. His gentle and generous spirit made him a natural caretaker. From his professional roles as a teacher, mediator, and photographer to his instinctive roles as a father, son, brother, husband, confidant, and advocate, Marty looked out for others at every turn. "There is nothing more meaningful than a respect for, dedication to, and love of family," he said in one of his renowned toasts.
After graduating from Montgomery in 1967, Marty earned a master's degree in counseling from Sonoma State University and moved to Oregon where he raised his family and helped pioneer the practice of open adoption. He treasured his role as a perpetual student and never ceased in his quest for knowledge about the earthly and celestial. He parlayed his learned and innate talents into being a published author and poet and an award-winning fine art photographer. As an adjunct instructor at Chemeketa Community College, he taught black-and-white film photography for over twenty years.
Black-and-white images exemplify the concept of duality, which Marty valued in art and in himself. Although he was introspective, he defaulted to living lightly. He would greet you with a charming smile, a bear hug, an open door, and clever comedy. Sometimes punchlines were expected; other times, jokes were disguised for keen listeners. A love of reading and crossword puzzles fueled his vocabulary and, in the long pun, helped hone his standout sense of humor.
Marty will be missed beyond measure by his parents, children and grandogger, siblings, and a large family of relatives, former loves, and kindred spirits.
Good food, good drink, and good company filled his cup. If you would like to honor Marty, start by adopting those basic tenets. Beyond that, consider making a donation to Willamette Valley Hospice, paying a stranger a compliment, speaking to the manager to praise good service, or bringing someone in your life flowers—just because. Please visit martingiovannini.com
for celebration of life plans.