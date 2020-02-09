|
Martin John Bowman
March 22, 1936 - February 1, 2020
Leaving us too soon, Martin "Marty" J. Bowman, age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, in Santa Rosa on February 1, 2020. He was born in San Diego in 1936 to Martin and Charlcy Bowman. Marty is survived by his beloved wife,Diane,of 60 years, as well as his three children, Wendy (Jim) Costa, Brad (Jo-Ann) Bowman, and Jennifer (Gus) Laredo; grandchildren, Brittany Beseda, Ashley (Giovanni) Balistreri, Kirsten (Boone) Bathé,and Nikolas and Payton Laredo; great grandchildren, Grace and Noah Beseda-Maier, Gianna Balistreri, and Gianna's soon-to-be brother; a sister, Julie Dexheimer; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Waggoner.
He met his soulmate and love of his life, Diane, at the first dance of his Sophomore year of College. Dancing was one of their favorite things to do together.
After graduating from Saint Mary's College with a Degree in Science, he joined The Air Force and later was in The Reserves for seven years.
He began his career at McKesson and Robbins in 1958. As he progressed through the company, Marty was asked to relocate his family. When he was transferred to Santa Rosa, he fell in love with the town and because he wanted to spend more time with his family, he changed his career. He went back to school for a second Degree in Education followed by a Masters in Counseling. For the next 25 years, Marty was a teacher and a counselor at El Molino High School. During this time, he enjoyed coaching, golfing, spending time with friends and family , being a Cursillista at Holy Spirit Church as well as weekend getaways to Clear Lake.
After retiring in 1997, Marty became a phenomenal chef, a fantastic gardener and a doting grandfather. This honorable man of many talents found joy in the many aspects of his life.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate Marty's life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Holy Spirit Church, 1244 St. Francis Road, Santa Rosa, Ca. Reception to follow in the Church Hall. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society, Holy Spirit Conference, 1244 St. Francis Road, Santa Rosa, Ca. 95409.
Marty had a deep faith and was committed to his family. He will live forever in the hearts of those who love him.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020