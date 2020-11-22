Martin "Marty" M. Lee Jr.
April 7, 1938 - December 4, 2019
Marty passed away peacefully at his home in Glen Ellen, California.
A native San Franciscan, he was born to Margaret O'Mara and Martin Michael Lee, Sr.
He is survived by his wife Kristina Knudsen and his former wife Judy Giblin, mother of his two sons Robert Martin Lee and John William Lee. He is the loving brother of sisters Patricia Vick (Gary), Margaret Maraschin (Robert), Elizabeth Sheela (John). His brother Michael "Mike" Lee (Kaarin) pre-deceased him. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Marty graduated from St Cecilia's Grammar School, St Ignatius High School, and University of Santa Clara. He was the co-owner and co-founder of Kenwood Vineyards.
Due to Covid, a memorial service to be announced at a later date. See www.martinmleejr.com
for more information.