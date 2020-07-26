Marvin Duane CavalleroMarvin Duane Cavallero, 80, passed away peacefully July 21, 2020, surrounded by his family.Born November 8, 1939 in Topeka, KS and grew up in Santa Rosa. He graduated from Santa Rosa High School and went on to serve in the US Air Force. While on leave married his high school sweetheart--Roberta. After the Air Force Marvin began his career in automobile sales. He became co-owner of Santa Rosa Nissan and enjoyed his time on the Nissan Advisory Board and lobbying in Washington, D.C. For the past 20 years, Marvin enjoyed his sales career in advertising and meeting with his clients.Marvin is preceded in death by his parents John and Marjory Cavallero. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Roberta, daughter Teresa, sons Marvin Jr (Kirk) and Matt (Michelle), grandchildren Kaitlin (Rich), Justin, Lexie and Alyssa, great-grandchildren Peyton and Presley, and brothers Conrad (Diana) and Carmen (Debbie), sister-in-law Darlene and many nieces and nephews.Marvin had a passion for automobiles, big band music, attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events and recitals, and playing Santa Claus for the great grandchildren. Marvin was loved deeply and will be greatly missed.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.