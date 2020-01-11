|
Marvin L. Nunes
Marvin L. Nunes passed away on November 7, 2019 at the age of 83, due to pancreatic cancer. A lifelong resident of Sonoma and Marin counties, Nunes spent his career as a dairyman who owned and managed Ocean View Farms, Windsor, CA, and as an advocate for the U.S. dairy industry. He is further survived by his lifelong work with registered Holstein dairy cattle, most notably the Ocean View Steps and Dixie families.
In retirement, Nunes was an avid golfer, traveler and sports fan. Never one to gravitate toward the spotlight, he is remembered for his compassion and sense of humor. He quietly supported those in need and made the people around him laugh with his stories about growing up on the Point Reyes National Seashore and his ever-evolving golf game.
He is survived in loving memory by Barbara Stevens and his sons, Daryl Nunes (Pam Nunes) and Keith Nunes (Carol Davis), and their mother Vivian Nunes.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020