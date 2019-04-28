|
|
Marwood F. (Woody) Bello
Passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019, in Elk Grove, CA as a result of Alzheimer's and pneumonia. Born in 1925, he was the only child of Frank and Rose Bello. His childhood was spent in several towns in Northern California. He served in the U.S. Navy on the destroyer USS Henderson in the South Pacific during World War II. During his union to Doris Clark, he had three children. Napa was their home for over 20 years while he worked for Barwick Office Supplies. In 1970, he married the love of his life, Judy Stewart Merker and moved to Santa Rosa. He was an office equipment representative for Pitney Bowes until his retirement. Woody was a member of Napa 20-30 Club, Santa Rosa Moose Lodge, Marin Tip Club, Redwood Good Sam RV, First United Methodist Church and later Elk Grove United Church of Christ. His hobbies included dancing, mechanics, and woodworking, but he was happiest when water skiing, camping and especially fishing. He is survived by his beloved wife (of 48 years) Judy Bello, children Marilyn, Anne and Christopher Bello, Benjamin (Ellen) Sachs; stepsons, Jeff (Cory), Kevin (Sallie) and Darren (Teal) Merker, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents and grandson Ryan Merker.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Elk Grove UCC, 9624 Melrose Ave., Elk Grove at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the , 1455 Response Rd., Suite 190, Sacramento, CA 95815 () or a .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019