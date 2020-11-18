Mary A. Chakurian

Mary A. Chakurian, beloved daughter of Thomas H. Kunst and Hazel R. Lucy, passed away in Auburn, CA on Thursday morning November 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 48 years Franklin L. (Les) Chakurian, their son Anthony M. (Tony) Chakurian of Roseville, CA, their daughter-in-law Daphne E. Chakurian and their two grandchildren, Ethan and Elise, as well as, her two brothers Daniel J. Kunst of Gardnerville, NV., Timothy Kunst of Guerneville, CA, and her sister-in-law Vickie Kunst of Gardnerville, NV, as well as, nine nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Chakurian was a member of a team that started a temporary personnel services agency, Intrium Services, in Santa Rosa in 1982. They eventually sold their business to an international provider of temporary personnel services at which Mrs. Chakurian served as a regional executive until 2015. Mrs. Chakurian was a fixture in the Santa Rosa business community where she and her husband lived before retiring in Auburn.

Mrs. Chakurian's memorial service will be held on Friday, November 20th at 11:00 AM at Sierra Foothills Funeral Services; 271 Auburn Ravine Road; Auburn, CA 95603. Unfortunately because of COVID 19 restrictions, in-person attendance at this service will be by invitation only, however you may view the service on ZOOM by sending your name and e-mail address to marycharurianfuneral@hotmail.com and a ZOOM link will be e-mailed back to you. Mrs. Chakurian's internment will be at a private ceremony on Monday, November 23rd.



