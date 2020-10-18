1/1
Mary Ann (Grewe) Alexander
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann (Grewe) Alexander
May 28, 1932 - September 26, 2020
Mary Ann Alexander passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020 in Petaluma at the age of 88.
Mary Ann was raised on the family chicken ranch in Petaluma, and graduated from Petaluma High School. She leaves behind her loving sister Betty McCoy. Mary Ann was the loving mother of Robin Summerfield (Larry) Marlene Norton, and Mark Alexander (Cindy). Mary Ann's greatest joys were her 5 grandchildren, Patrick Norton, Sean Norton (Francesca), Amanda Summerfield-Sievers (Michael), Amy Summerfield (Michael), Michael Alexander, and two great grandchildren, Connor and Audrey Norton. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She is now embraced by her parents Gustov and Josina Grewe, her brother Louis Grewe, her brother in law William McCoy and her son in law James Norton. Services will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved