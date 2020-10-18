Mary Ann (Grewe) Alexander

May 28, 1932 - September 26, 2020

Mary Ann Alexander passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020 in Petaluma at the age of 88.

Mary Ann was raised on the family chicken ranch in Petaluma, and graduated from Petaluma High School. She leaves behind her loving sister Betty McCoy. Mary Ann was the loving mother of Robin Summerfield (Larry) Marlene Norton, and Mark Alexander (Cindy). Mary Ann's greatest joys were her 5 grandchildren, Patrick Norton, Sean Norton (Francesca), Amanda Summerfield-Sievers (Michael), Amy Summerfield (Michael), Michael Alexander, and two great grandchildren, Connor and Audrey Norton. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She is now embraced by her parents Gustov and Josina Grewe, her brother Louis Grewe, her brother in law William McCoy and her son in law James Norton. Services will be held at a later date.



