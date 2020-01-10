|
|
Mary Ann Beiter
July 20, 1930 - November 18, 2019
Born to Maude Esther Beiter (Fickel) and Lester Valentine Beiter in Kansas. Preceded in death by her parents, sister, June Johnson and brother, Lester Valentine Jr. She is survived by her sisters Nadine Allen and Nancy Boom and brother James Beiter. She was a beloved aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. After graduating high school, she proceeded to become a registered nurse in Topeka, Kansas. Her career as a registered nurse brought her to California where she lived in San Francisco before eventually moving to Sonoma County. When not traveling she spent the last 30+ years in Graton, where she lived and was an active member of the Graton Community Club.
"Don't grieve for me,
for now I'm free,
I am following the path
God laid for me.
I took His hand
when I heard Him call,
I turned my back and left it all."
Donations may be made to the Graton Community Club in her memory. At her request there will be no services.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020