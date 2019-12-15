|
|
Mary Ann Sartori
Mary Ann Sartori passed away on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 at the age of 92. A long-time resident of Windsor, CA; her late husband, Morris, and she had a dairy farm there for many years. Mary loved good food, chocolate, gardening and entertaining; especially at the holidays. She is survived by her two daughters, Frances Rozowski and Maureen (Ron) Jamero. She had three grandsons, Joseph, Justin and Bryan; who gave her great joy.
Memorial gifts may be made in her name to: Cardinal Newman High School Endowment Fund, 50 Ursuline Rd. Santa Rosa, CA. 95403.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, December 20th at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 840 Old Redwood Hwy, Windsor, CA, with a "Celebration of Life" at the family home in Windsor, following entombment.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019