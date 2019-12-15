Home

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
840 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, CA
View Map
Mary Ann Sartori Notice
Mary Ann Sartori
Mary Ann Sartori passed away on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 at the age of 92. A long-time resident of Windsor, CA; her late husband, Morris, and she had a dairy farm there for many years. Mary loved good food, chocolate, gardening and entertaining; especially at the holidays. She is survived by her two daughters, Frances Rozowski and Maureen (Ron) Jamero. She had three grandsons, Joseph, Justin and Bryan; who gave her great joy.
Memorial gifts may be made in her name to: Cardinal Newman High School Endowment Fund, 50 Ursuline Rd. Santa Rosa, CA. 95403.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, December 20th at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 840 Old Redwood Hwy, Windsor, CA, with a "Celebration of Life" at the family home in Windsor, following entombment.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019
