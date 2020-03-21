|
Mary Ann Walker
March 15, 1930 - March 6, 2020
Mary Ann passed away quietly Friday, March 6, 2020, in Rohnert Park. Mary Ann was born in Little Rock Arkansas, daughter of William Bingham Casey and Willie Ann Casey. After attending the University of Arkansas she began working at the FBI and received an accommodation award from J. Edgar Hoover. She then moved to Houston, Texas, where she met her husband Gordon. Mary Ann and Gordon moved to Novato in 1957 and raised their three sons. In 1987, Mary Ann and Gordon moved to Santa Rosa and together they began a successful real estate partnership at Frank Howard Allen. They continued their journey in faith at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Rosa. Mary Ann was owner and served as administrative advisor to Snack World Inc., and was co-owner of Crow's Nest Antiques with her dear friends Betty Buxton and Mike Curran. Mary Ann served as Director of the Marin County Food Bank, President of the Marin Foundation, PTA President of both Loma Verde Elementary and San Jose Jr HS in Novato. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Gordon Walker II. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Reed and Leslie Walker of Novato, Gordon Walker and Marie Coleman of San Rafael, and Craig and Jani Walker of Petaluma; grandchildren Ryan, Elaina, Evelyn, Charles and Nicole.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Living Room, 1207 Cleveland Ave, Santa Rosa Ca 95401. A celebration of Mary Ann's will be held at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020