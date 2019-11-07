|
Mary (Mimi) Bergwall Fitzpatrick
Mary (Mimi) Bergwall Fitzpatrick passed away October 27, 2019. Mimi was born March 27, 1927 to Ruth and Lloyd Cullen in San Francisco. The family moved several times, including to Hawaii, Ventura, and Carmel, and eventually settled in Santa Rosa where Mimi graduated from Santa Rosa High School, attended SRJC, and later graduated from the University of Southern California. While working in San Francisco after graduation, she met Will Bergwall and they were married in Santa Rosa in 1950. They moved to Santa Rosa permanently in 1951 and raised their four daughters. Mimi earned a teaching credential from Sonoma State and taught at Oak Grove elementary for three years. She began working at Cullen's Rincon Nursery in 1974 when her mother Ruth Cullen experienced health issues and operated the business successfully while earning certification in the California Certified Nursery Professional program. After the nursery was sold in 1988, Mimi and Will moved to Bodega Bay in 1989 upon retirement and enjoyed the many friends they made there until Will's passing in 1995. In 2000, Mimi married Jim Fitzpatrick, and they enjoyed almost ten years together, including trips to Ireland, the Mediterranean and the Panama Canal. Mimi and Jim moved back to Santa Rosa in 2009, and Jim passed away a short time later. After being displaced by the Tubbs Fire in 2017, Mimi returned to Santa Rosa in August of this year.
Mimi loved gardening, was an excellent gourmet cook and hostess and most of all a wonderful and devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her four daughters, Molly (Mike) Holmes, Jean Aquino, Kathy (Scott) Brady, and Nancy (Tim) Branstetter; five grandchildren: Jayson Aquino; Nicole (Sasha) Feinberg and Jess (Rusty) Layton; Matt Branstetter and Sarah (Jeff) Minc; and five great grandchildren: Lucy Layton, Mea Aquino, Riley and Aiden Feinberg, and Cameron Minc.
A memorial mass for Mimi will be said Saturday November 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, Bodega. A private family gathering will be held at a later time. Contact [email protected] for details. Memorials preferred to the Rural Food Program c/o St. Philip's Parish, P.O. Box 339, Occidental, CA 95465 or charity of donor's choice.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019