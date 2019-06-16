|
Mary Calvi Winter
September 10, 1918 - June 5, 2019
Mary was born in Occidental, California and lived her entire 100 year life in Sonoma County. She is survived by her children Lorene M. Lake, Ric Winter (Carol) and Noreen Jacques; daughter-in-law Toni Winter; grandchildren Danny Winter (Marie), Sheleen Craig (Brett), Rick Winter (Jamie), Matt Winter (Kami), Julie Kim (John), Robert Lake (Jessica), Josh Winter and Annika Harold (Les), numerous great and great-great grandchildren and extended family. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Delbert Winter and son Ed Winter. The matriarch of her family, Mary was a pioneer and a great strength for her family. She attended Santa Rosa Junior College and went to work for Bank of America in Sebastopol. She raised four children on the family farm and learned to do most everything herself, as Del worked in forestry and was often away. She maintained their home, garden and farm, and even put a new roof on the house with the help of the children. Her family remembers that she was quite active in scouting when all four children were growing up. She was known to be able to fix any problem – from relationships to sewing, cooking…you name it! Mary loved gardening and was a volunteer at the Luther Burbank Home and Garden, a member of the Good Sam Club and was known for being tough (in a good way).
Private family services will be held.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 16, 2019