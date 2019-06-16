Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Winter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Calvi Winter


1918 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Mary Calvi Winter Notice
Mary Calvi Winter
September 10, 1918 - June 5, 2019
Mary was born in Occidental, California and lived her entire 100 year life in Sonoma County. She is survived by her children Lorene M. Lake, Ric Winter (Carol) and Noreen Jacques; daughter-in-law Toni Winter; grandchildren Danny Winter (Marie), Sheleen Craig (Brett), Rick Winter (Jamie), Matt Winter (Kami), Julie Kim (John), Robert Lake (Jessica), Josh Winter and Annika Harold (Les), numerous great and great-great grandchildren and extended family. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Delbert Winter and son Ed Winter. The matriarch of her family, Mary was a pioneer and a great strength for her family. She attended Santa Rosa Junior College and went to work for Bank of America in Sebastopol. She raised four children on the family farm and learned to do most everything herself, as Del worked in forestry and was often away. She maintained their home, garden and farm, and even put a new roof on the house with the help of the children. Her family remembers that she was quite active in scouting when all four children were growing up. She was known to be able to fix any problem – from relationships to sewing, cooking…you name it! Mary loved gardening and was a volunteer at the Luther Burbank Home and Garden, a member of the Good Sam Club and was known for being tough (in a good way).
Private family services will be held.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Download Now