Mary Catherine Behr Jones
Mary Catherine Behr Jones went home to her heavenly father, surrounded by her daughters and family, on November 2, 2019. Born Feb 5th, 1939 in North Madison, Indiana, the 4th of 5 daughters born to Frank and Catherine Behr. A graduate of Shaw Memorial High she moved to Santa Rosa in 1963. She was a stay at home mom for many years before she began her second career as a long time sales associate, over 30 years with Sears and Roebuck company.
Faith and family were everything to her. She was a long time parishioner of Saint Rose Church. A reflection of her faith was her compassion and concern for others. Her home was open to all, and was the place where all her children's friends would gather. to hang out.
She was proud of her children and their accomplishments. She was their greatest cheerleader. Her favorite moments were times spent with them and her grandchildren at sporting events, recitals and family celebrations. She had a quick wit and had many humorous sayings. One of her favorites about her children was: "I wouldn't sell any of you for a million dollars. And I wouldn't pay a nickel for another one just like ya." She was a great dancer and always loved a good bargain.
She is survived by her daughters, Kelly (Steve) Clapper, Drue (Chris) Rostel, and Gail (James) DeBonis; grandchildren, Grant, Paige and Grace Clapper, Emily and Hilary Rostel, Jonathan and Lyndsie DeBonis, and Amy Castro; great grandchildren, Josie, Maya and James; David N. Jones, the father of her children; a sister, Marjorie (Mark) Calvert; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Catherine Behr, a son, David (aka Rocky) Jones; and sisters, Roseann Schlick, Marie Hoskins, and Helen Bennett.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Calvary Chapel, 2930 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa, burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019