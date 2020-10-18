Mary DeAngelisMary M. DeAngelis, age 96, passed away in Santa Rosa on October 11, 2020. She was born in Italy in 1923, a daughter of Sebastian and Angelina Cocco. Her family of six emigrated from Italy. She grew up in a modest home on Pearl Street in Malden, Massachusetts. Although she had a difficult upbringing, in 1944 she met the love of her life. Soon after, she married Pfc John DeAngelis, while he was on leave from an Army camp in Louisiana. Raised a Catholic, she believed in God and loved her family with a full generous heart. Mary was feisty and fun. She loved big family feasts and home cooked meals with her family. She enjoyed baking cookies and making gnocchi, playing penny ante with her brothers and shopping thrift stores. If there was something, she knew you wanted, from her own home or otherwise, she'd find it and gift to you or insist you'd take it home with you. She will be dearly missed. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John DeAngelis in the early 80s and her son John DeAngelis in 2013. She is survived by a daughter, Carol Walters, of Medford, Oregon; grand-daughter Carrie Wilson and great-granddaughter Lillian Wilson, both of Santa Rosa; and by a grandson, Scott Wilson, of Sparks, NV. She will be interred at Holy Cross Cemetery in Menlo Park. No public services will be held. Cards may be sent to the family at 884 Gandul Calle, Santa Rosa, CA 95409.