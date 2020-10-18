1/2
Mary DeAngelis
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary DeAngelis
Mary M. DeAngelis, age 96, passed away in Santa Rosa on October 11, 2020. She was born in Italy in 1923, a daughter of Sebastian and Angelina Cocco. Her family of six emigrated from Italy. She grew up in a modest home on Pearl Street in Malden, Massachusetts. Although she had a difficult upbringing, in 1944 she met the love of her life. Soon after, she married Pfc John DeAngelis, while he was on leave from an Army camp in Louisiana. Raised a Catholic, she believed in God and loved her family with a full generous heart. Mary was feisty and fun. She loved big family feasts and home cooked meals with her family. She enjoyed baking cookies and making gnocchi, playing penny ante with her brothers and shopping thrift stores. If there was something, she knew you wanted, from her own home or otherwise, she'd find it and gift to you or insist you'd take it home with you. She will be dearly missed. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John DeAngelis in the early 80s and her son John DeAngelis in 2013. She is survived by a daughter, Carol Walters, of Medford, Oregon; grand-daughter Carrie Wilson and great-granddaughter Lillian Wilson, both of Santa Rosa; and by a grandson, Scott Wilson, of Sparks, NV. She will be interred at Holy Cross Cemetery in Menlo Park. No public services will be held. Cards may be sent to the family at 884 Gandul Calle, Santa Rosa, CA 95409.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved