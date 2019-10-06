Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Eugene's Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Desideri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Desideri


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Desideri Notice
Mary Desideri
February 9, 1921 - October 2, 2019
On October 2, 2019, Mary Desideri passed on into the arms of her beloved (late) husband, Aldo. This strong, determined, hard working woman leaves behind her devoted children, Ron (Lyla), Paul (Addie), and Nancy (Louie), her seven grandchildren, her sixteen great-grandchildren and a sea of wonderful friends and extended family.
On her 98th birthday, her immediate family gathered for dinner, a group photograph and a recitation of fond memories related by her beloved family to praise this quiet, sturdy, hands-on matriarch. That is quite a legacy to pass along for those who knew and loved her so well. We wish for her a well deserved "rest in peace", but almost certainly she is busy cooking and serving a fine Italian pasta dinner and robust glasses of wine to her "heavenly host".
A Funeral Mass to honor Mary will be said at 10:00 am on Monday, October 7 at St. Eugene's Cathedral. All are welcome to celebrate a life well lived. Private entombment will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Santa Rosa, CA. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to of your choosing.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Download Now