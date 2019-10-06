|
|
Mary Desideri
February 9, 1921 - October 2, 2019
On October 2, 2019, Mary Desideri passed on into the arms of her beloved (late) husband, Aldo. This strong, determined, hard working woman leaves behind her devoted children, Ron (Lyla), Paul (Addie), and Nancy (Louie), her seven grandchildren, her sixteen great-grandchildren and a sea of wonderful friends and extended family.
On her 98th birthday, her immediate family gathered for dinner, a group photograph and a recitation of fond memories related by her beloved family to praise this quiet, sturdy, hands-on matriarch. That is quite a legacy to pass along for those who knew and loved her so well. We wish for her a well deserved "rest in peace", but almost certainly she is busy cooking and serving a fine Italian pasta dinner and robust glasses of wine to her "heavenly host".
A Funeral Mass to honor Mary will be said at 10:00 am on Monday, October 7 at St. Eugene's Cathedral. All are welcome to celebrate a life well lived. Private entombment will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Santa Rosa, CA. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to of your choosing.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 6, 2019