Mary "Kay" Dolinsek-Clay
Mary "Kay" Dolinsek-Clay, 75, of Redding, CA passed away surrounded by her family on July 6, 2019, of congestive heart failure.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jack Clay, and children Bryan (Kim) Dolinsek, Bret Dolinsek, Rene (Terry) Kellogg, step-son Jack Clay Jr., brother Gary Gard. Grandchildren Cody Dolinsek, Frankie Kellogg, Melanie Kellogg, Brianna Dolinsek, Marcella Dolinsek, Maegen (Jason) Zaballos, Mandy Griffith, Michael Griffith, Abby Clay, plus eight great-grandchildren.
Kay was born on June 27, 1944, in Santa Rosa, CA. She recently celebrated her 75th birthday with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Ronald and Marcella Gard, brother Ronald (Buck) Gard, her late husband Frank Dolinsek of 33 years. Her granddaughter Shelby Dolinsek, and step-daughter Michelle Helmka.
Kay was always ready for fun and the 'life of the party!' She made everyone feel special, like they were part of her family. Kay was an excellent cook and enjoyed making a delicious, home-cooked meal for her family and friends. We will never forget her beautiful smile and infectious laugh!
Services will be held on August 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2930 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95405.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019