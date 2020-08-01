1/1
Mary Duerre
1935 - 2020
Mary Duerre
March 10, 1935 - July 16, 2020
Mother and grandmother passed away on July 16, 2020 from heart disease lasting several years.
Mary was born in Bismarck, North Dakota on March 10, 1935. She graduated Bismarck High School and then graduated from St Alexus School of Nursing in 1956.
She is survived by her children DeAnna Markey, Mark Duerre and Steve Duerre and six grandchildren – Jordan and Talia Schlau, Antonia and Sophia Duerre, Zachary and Carly Duerre and a special grandma to Kevin and Ryan Markey, Chris and Christopher Newton. She is also survived by her twin brother, Lew Schoeneman.
Mary worked as an RN at St. Pats hospital in Sacramento, CA and later on at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles. In later years she worked at Blue Cross Insurance Company as a medical analyst.
She retired from nursing after a severe heart attack in 1996. Mary resided in Petaluma, CA until her death. She enjoyed many friendships throughout her life and was a friend to all.
Mary toured Europe in 1963 for several months and has many pleasant memories from that time.
Mary is survived by her loving family and friends.

Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
