Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Glover Garrett
Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Glover Garrett passed away on January 2, 2020 at the age of 95 in Sebastopol. She was dearly loved by friends and family.
She is survived by her daughter, Jane Kingston-Leff (David), her son Chris Kingston, her beloved grandchildren Caitlin and Jenna, her great-grandchildren Claire and Sierra and her niece, Joni Stevens.
Betty was born on September 4, 1924 in San Francisco where she lived until she married and moved across the bay to Marin County to raise her family. As her children grew, Betty found herself as a part of the Beat Generation, where she knew many poets and was influenced by the poetry of the time.
A fierce advocate for the rights of others, Betty was active in the early days of the protest movement of the sixties. After moving to Sonoma County in the seventies, she enrolled at Sonoma State, where she obtained a master's with distinction in English and History. She worked closely with her son-in-law as a bookkeeper for his business until she retired. During this time, she found her dream cabin, a poet's house, set in a garden nestled among the redwoods at the mouth of the Russian River. Betty carefully and lovingly tended her garden on the aptly named Freezeout Road, hosting family gatherings, creative writing classes for children, and writing groups for her beloved friends. She was almost ninety years old when she was finally persuaded to stop chopping wood for her woodstove.
Betty's love for the wild outdoors extended beyond her garden. As a young woman, she regularly hiked the Sierras, and continued to backpack with her friend Gail until her early eighties. She also traveled to Russia late in life, a dream based on her fascination with Russian writers and poets. "The Road In", her published book of poetry that spanned her life, speaks to the deep intimacy she felt with the natural world.
She was truly one of a kind: fierce, compassionate, and stubbornly independent. As nature inspired her own poet's heart, we are all inspired by her. She will be deeply missed.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020