Mary Elizabeth Zimmerman

Mary Elizabeth Zimmerman, nee Medelman, died on August 7, 2020, at the age of 96, after a long, heart-filled, and service-filled life.

Mary was born on April 27, 1924 in Nebraska where she grew up and graduated from nursing school at Creighton University and Medical Center.

After moving to Sonoma County in 1946, where there was a growing need for nurses, she met Paul Zimmerman whom she married in 1948. Their seven children survive her, Stephen, Jane Howard, Joann Driggs, Marby Brown, Natalie Seagraves, William, and Peter, all of Northern California. Also surviving her are her eight grandchildren, Keenan Howard, Dana and Cooper Driggs, Lauren, Colin and Cameron Brown, Isabelle and Ellie Zimmerman, and two step-grandchildren, Eli and Jamie Nemzer. Mary was widowed in 1969 and never remarried.

Mary returned to nursing in 1970 at San Dimas Hospital in Southern California, followed by Memorial Hospital and London House Convalescent Hospital both of Santa Rosa, California. Besides the regular duties of nursing, Mary always made time to sit and listen to her patients, to lend a compassionate ear, and to pray and comfort them at their hour of death.

In her retirement, Mary volunteered with Face-to-Face, the Sonoma County organization tending to the needs of AIDS patients. In the 1980s and 1990s AIDS victims were often outcasts of society, sick, feared, and alone. Mary befriended and "mothered" the (mostly) men who were her clients, and sat with them also at their hours of death, sometimes bringing a friend along to pray with them. Mary wanted to serve the Lord, and felt called to this particular service because she believed ardently that were Jesus here today he would be embracing the outcasts of society, similarly to his comforting of lepers.

Mary was involved in her church, Santa Rosa Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, attending Sunday services and working in the children's Bible school, also voluntarily. Adult Bible study classes were very important to her as well, so her knowledge and love of it were deep. The church comprised a large circle of her social activities with friends Anne Smith, Marileigh Steadman, and her sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Roy Baker (both deceased). She served two three-year terms as a deaconess and took pleasure in the planning and organizing of church activities.

In 2015, with increasing physical needs, Mary moved into Brookdale Paulin Creek Assisted Living in Santa Rosa, at the age of 92. She served as President of the Residents' Council there for 18 months. At this facility she made friends and enjoyed the society of mealtimes, history lectures, and exercise classes.

Mary treasured her relationship with each of her children. She loved her grandchildren and all the family get-togethers. She loved reading and read voraciously, for many years enjoying writing a book report after finishing each book. She loved animals and had several different pets over the years, including her beloved dog, Frankie and two feral cats.

Mary was gentle and humble in demeanor, always put other people first, and leant a hand whenever asked. What people who knew her well treasured most about Mary was her serenity. She seemed to absorb a lot of shock in circumstances that might embitter some. She seemed to embody serenity. There was devastating loss -- she lost her beloved husband when she was just 45 years old, and became the single mother of seven children who lost their dad. She went back to nursing after 20 years at home mothering. In her older age she experienced the loss of physical strength and broke bone after bone, finally needing to move from her home and into an assisted living facility. And then, needing even more care, into her daughter Joann's home. But Mary had some sense of the stillness and refuge that is deeper than circumstances, deeper than pain, deeper than chaos, confusion, heartache, and loneliness. Because she knew something deeper, she resided somewhere deeper, and that deeper presence was her refuge.

Mary was fully ready to depart this life at the time of her death, looking forward to seeing her loving husband and all the family and friends who have predeceased her.

Her remains will be interred in the plot beside Paul at Mt. Tamalpais Cemetery in San Rafael. She is greatly missed.



