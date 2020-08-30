Mary Ellen Burns

July 23, 1944 - August 22, 2020

Mary Burns arrived in San Francisco, fresh from the small farming community of Oakdale with a purpose, and after a long illness, passed away on August 22, 2020, achieving a life of public service, appreciation for the cultural fruits of the earth and a wide network of loyal friendships. After graduating from San Francisco State, she began volunteering in political campaigns for local notables Milton Marks and John Burton and in 1967 applied her work ethic to a staff position with the California State Assembly where she honed her problem-solving skills on the staff of Mayor Willie L. Brown Jr. She followed that role as an assistant to California State Senator George Moscone, then joined him as Program Manager when he was elected Mayor of San Francisco in 1974. After his assassination, she continued to serve in the office when current California Senator Dianne Feinstein was sworn in as the City's Mayor.

As a teenager, Mary had been a lifeguard and playground director, so sliding into her next role as Assistant General Manager of the Recreation and Parks Department was serendipitous, and well deserved, as Mayor Feinstein appointed her General Manager two years later, a position she subsequently held with Mayors Art Agnos and Frank Jordan, and incidentally, among only 9 women to have served as department head during that period in the 80s. Through Mary's drive and dedication, Recreation and Park thrived during her tenure with creation of the Giant Panda exhibit at the San Francisco Zoo, and AIDS Memorial Grove in Golden Gate Park. The 1992 Golden Gate Park Master Plan, a $75 million bond to improve 1017 acres of infrastructure, while preserving its historical and aesthetic significance, were further proof of her foresight and tenacity.

During her tenure as Director of the San Mateo County Parks Department from 1998 through 2004, millions of dollars were raised for outdoor facilities through the formation of the San Mateo County Parks and Recreation Foundation. As Director of Sonoma County Regional Parks from 2004 through her retirement in 2010, Mary hearkened back to her roots, and in response to drowning incidents in the Russian River, conceived Vamos a Nadar ("let's go swimming!") a free program teaching water safety and swim lessons. Important to Mary during her term was founding of the Children's Memorial Grove, a reflective respite for parents who have lost a child.

Mary was an aficionado of wine with friends, furry felines (especially Donald O'Connor, Lewis, Clark, Olive and Amber), gastronomy with gusto, and immersive travel, long before the Food Channel, Netflix, and Animal Planet. After retirement, she chronicled these adventures with intimacy and literacy among her many friends, who anticipated the next installment. Throughout illness and hardships from the Tubbs fire, that devoured her home, Mary continued to share her stories and commitment to friendship, and we are fortunate to have been along for the ride from Oakdale.

Mary was predeceased by her mother Violet (Clausen), her father John Raymond Burns, her uncle, William E. Burns, her aunt, Kathryn Ales Burns, Grandparents, John Burns and Ellen Lane Burns and Charles Christian Clausen and Petra Julia Jacobsen Clausen. She is survived by her sister Kathryn (Kathy) of Oakdale, CA. Thanks to all the caring staff at Arbol Residences of Santa Rosa, notably Brenda Zamacona, and Sutter Home Hospice Care who took care of Mary. At her request she will be laid to rest at Plainsburg Cemetery near Merced, California. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a remembrance of her life will be held at a later date, and details will be sent to family and friends.

Donations may be made to the San Francisco Parks Alliance, San Mateo County Parks and Recreation Foundation or the Sonoma County Parks Foundation.



