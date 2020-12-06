1/1
Mary Ellen (Walsh) Hullin
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ellen (Walsh) Hullin
Our beloved Mary Ellen (Walsh) Hullin died November 23, 2020 at the age of 69 in Reno, Nevada.
Mary was the second-born child of Thomas and Carolyn (Adell) Walsh. She was born on January 27, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. In 1952, the family moved to Santa Clara, California and Mary attended St. Justin Catholic School in Santa Clara, graduating in 1965, and Notre Dame High School in San Jose, where she graduated in 1969.
Mary met Gregory Hullin in 1978 and they were married in May 1980 at St. Justin Catholic Church in Santa Clara. Mary and Greg resided in Sunnyvale, CA, then moved to Kenwood, CA in 1988, where they raised their three children. In 2006 the family relocated to Sparks, NV. Mary and Greg were married for 28 years before Greg's passing.
Mary was a Corporate Banking Officer at Bank of America in Palo Alto, CA and Santa Rosa, CA. Mary had a great passion for cooking, baking, crafts, gardening, and making a lovely home for her family. She was an avid music lover, especially oldies of the 1950s and 60s. She loved classic movies, Masterpiece Mystery, and Masterpiece Theatre. She was known for her quick wit, sense of humor, wonderful laugh, and kind, compassionate spirit.
Mary was the dearly loved and devoted mother of Kathryn Powell (Richard) of Reno, Thomas Hullin, of Sparks, and Theresa Blondina (Michael) of Fernley, NV. She was the loving and proud grandmother to Ashlyn and Allyson Powell and Charley and Wyatt Blondina. Mary was also a caring sister to Patty (deceased), Michael, Carolyn (Arlen), Colleen (James), Christine, Linda (Tara), and Margaret. She was a doting aunt to Patrick, Elise, Randall, Lauren, Owen, Gavin, and great aunt to Dean. She was preceded in death by her husband Greg (2009), her father (2001), her mother (2016), and her sister Patty (2012). Mary loved hosting and attending family gatherings and never missed a chance to bless us with her presence and her lovely smile. She always made every one of her family members feel special and loved. Mary had a giving, loving, warm heart and will be greatly missed. Her passing will truly leave a great void in our family.
There will be a private service in December to honor the life of Mary Hullin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
December 3, 2020
Mary was such a special cousin to me. I loved her looks that she would do.
We so enjoyed our visits with her. Our hearts ache for her family.
Our love to all
Mark Whitfield
Family
December 3, 2020
I will miss her joyful smile snd laugh
Kitt Huffaker
Family
December 3, 2020
Truly sweet woman.
Bim Berish
Friend
December 3, 2020
Dear Hullin Family, I was saddened to hear about cousin Mary. No words comfort. Sending love and hoping joyful memories and time help you all as you mourn.
Lisa Stallbaumer-Beishline
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved