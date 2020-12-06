Mary Ellen (Walsh) Hullin

Our beloved Mary Ellen (Walsh) Hullin died November 23, 2020 at the age of 69 in Reno, Nevada.

Mary was the second-born child of Thomas and Carolyn (Adell) Walsh. She was born on January 27, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. In 1952, the family moved to Santa Clara, California and Mary attended St. Justin Catholic School in Santa Clara, graduating in 1965, and Notre Dame High School in San Jose, where she graduated in 1969.

Mary met Gregory Hullin in 1978 and they were married in May 1980 at St. Justin Catholic Church in Santa Clara. Mary and Greg resided in Sunnyvale, CA, then moved to Kenwood, CA in 1988, where they raised their three children. In 2006 the family relocated to Sparks, NV. Mary and Greg were married for 28 years before Greg's passing.

Mary was a Corporate Banking Officer at Bank of America in Palo Alto, CA and Santa Rosa, CA. Mary had a great passion for cooking, baking, crafts, gardening, and making a lovely home for her family. She was an avid music lover, especially oldies of the 1950s and 60s. She loved classic movies, Masterpiece Mystery, and Masterpiece Theatre. She was known for her quick wit, sense of humor, wonderful laugh, and kind, compassionate spirit.

Mary was the dearly loved and devoted mother of Kathryn Powell (Richard) of Reno, Thomas Hullin, of Sparks, and Theresa Blondina (Michael) of Fernley, NV. She was the loving and proud grandmother to Ashlyn and Allyson Powell and Charley and Wyatt Blondina. Mary was also a caring sister to Patty (deceased), Michael, Carolyn (Arlen), Colleen (James), Christine, Linda (Tara), and Margaret. She was a doting aunt to Patrick, Elise, Randall, Lauren, Owen, Gavin, and great aunt to Dean. She was preceded in death by her husband Greg (2009), her father (2001), her mother (2016), and her sister Patty (2012). Mary loved hosting and attending family gatherings and never missed a chance to bless us with her presence and her lovely smile. She always made every one of her family members feel special and loved. Mary had a giving, loving, warm heart and will be greatly missed. Her passing will truly leave a great void in our family.

There will be a private service in December to honor the life of Mary Hullin.



