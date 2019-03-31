|
|
Mary Ellyn Berg
October 7, 1921 - March 25, 2019
Mary Ellyn Berg, a longtime Santa Rosa teacher, passed away in Santa Rosa on March 25, 2019. Dearly beloved mother of George McKenzie and his wife Eloisa, Ellison Berg and his wife Linda, Sheldon Berg, Kevin Berg and his wife Holly, and Lawton Berg. Adored grandmother of Jamie, Catherine, KJ, and Amy, and great grandmother of Charlotte, James, Delny, Mckenzie, and Gavin. Dear aunt of Jean Dillard. Mary Ellyn was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Catherine McKenzie. Dear sister of the late Margaret Luttrell, the late Kenneth McKenzie, and the late Laddy McKenzie. She was the loving mother in law of the late Delny McKenzie. Born in Dickinson, ND, and raised in Grassy Butte, ND, where her mother was the postmistress. She attended Dickinson Normal School (now Dickinson State University) and majored in education. She taught elementary school in McKenzie County, ND, for several years, prior to moving her family to Santa Rosa in 1964, where she taught in the Rincon Valley Union School District for over 25 years, most of those at Spring Creek Elementary where she taught 5th grade. While teaching in Santa Rosa, she received her Master's degree from Sonoma State University.
Friends are invited to celebrate a Memorial Mass on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the chapel at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Inurnment, Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019