Mary Francis Azevedo
April 13, 1931 - March 12, 2020
Passed away suddenly on March 12, 2020. Cherished mother of Rick (Jodi), Steve (Jeanne), and Mark, and adored aunt of Christine Griggs (Mike). In addition to her children, Mary is survived by her treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Richard, in 2017. She has now joined her beloved for eternity.
Mary was always a "San Francisco girl", despite having departed The City decades ago. She spent her early years swimming in Fleishhacker Pool and continued to find joy in sun and water during her lifetime. For many years, Mary traveled with her husband, Richard—to Hawaii, Portugal, Ireland, two Olympic Games, as well as to many other destinations.
Mary enjoyed life to the fullest. She was kind, feisty, intelligent, and civic minded. In earlier years, Mary was active in Welfare League, the local Democratic Party, the Sonoma County Grand Jury, as well as numerous other causes for which she was passionate. One of her favorite acts of service was her role as a "Puppy Petter" for service dogs in training. Mary enjoyed a long career as a supervisor with the Employment Development Department, as well as post-retirement service with the California State Employee Association (CSEA).
The family wishes to express special appreciation to staff and friends at Arbol Residences for their love and affection. A private memorial will be planned for a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution to a .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020