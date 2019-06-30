|
|
Mary Helen Dunn
Mary Helen Dunn, 85, beloved wife of the late Dr. William J. Dunn, longtime Santa Rosa, CA resident and an active member of the community, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019 at Spring Lake Village with her family at her side. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Bill Dunn; son-in-law, Gary Zimmerman; sister, Kathleen Gorski; brother, Jack Brewster; parents, John and Tiffany Brewster. She is survived by her devoted brother, Tom Brewster and his wife Sharon; sister-in-law, Delores Brewster; four beloved daughters and eight grandchildren: Susan Zimmerman, William and Ingrid, Amy Rodriguez (Bob), Richard and Kelsey, Katie McGovern (Tom), Rosemary and Lauren, Patty Dooley (John), William and Jason Ingram. Helen was born in St. Louis on July 21, 1933. From a young age, she knew the importance of compassion, commitment, and family, exemplifying these virtues in every stage of her life. She was first in the Brewster family to attend college, graduating from Marquette University with an English degree in 1955. During college, she met Bill, the love of her life, and they married in 1956. In 1963, they settled in Santa Rosa and became active members of the community. Helen served on the Grand Jury for two terms and was an active volunteer at St. Eugene's School and Cathedral, Ursuline High School, and Memorial Hospice thrift store. Helen loved entertaining and socializing with many dear friends, traveling, music, playing bridge, collecting antiques, and book club. Her lifelong love of language was contagious, whether it be in a receptive and enthusiastic conversation or a dog-eat-dog game of Scrabble, a gift she passed down to her children and grandchildren. Speaking of dogs, Helen's empathy and kindness toward others extended to all of God's creatures, particularly canines with spots, and cats. Her favorite breed was Dalmatians, although she would instantly befriend any dog she met; even those without the gift of spots. Helen will be remembered by all for her faith, strength, love of life, wonderful sense of humor and love of family and friends.
Funeral Mass : July 18, 2019 at 11 a.m., St. Eugenes's Cathedral.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or St. Joseph's Hospice
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 30, 2019