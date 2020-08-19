Mary Jane (Smith) Burtleson

Mary Jane (Smith) Burtleson passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Calistoga on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at the age of 73 due to pancreatic cancer. She passed five days after receiving the diagnosis. She was surrounded by family and friends.

She was born in Nassawadox, Virginia on February 10, 1947 to Harold and Grace Smith. Her father was a U.S. Navy Chief so the family moved around frequently. Upon his retirement, the family moved to Walnut Creek, CA. She had a horse. Mary and her high school friend, Donna Rafferty, used to sneak out at night to ride their horses. In those days she could ride her horse down Main Street in Walnut Creek. She graduated from Los Lomas High School in Walnut Creek.

She attended California College of Art and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting and sculpture. A family friend paid for her expensive tuition, so she graduated without any student debt. Through the years, she realized that not having student debt was important. She paid college tuition for her and her husband's relatives as well as her friend's children. She believed that this is a gift that keeps on giving.

In 1976, she met her husband to be while she worked for the Associated General Contractors of America's Labor Relations Dept in San Francisco. She was negotiating a new union contract in Butte County. Alf, a union contractor, had a tunnel contract in Butte County. The union business manager asked: "Do you know Burtleson? He is a bum and we are going to picket his project tomorrow morning." She continued negotiating with the union business manager and still managed to keep the pickets off the job. She and her future husband became a couple and were married in 1979.

In the 1980s, once her construction company duties were caught up, she was off to the art studios that she shared with her artist colleagues. Her last studio was on South A Street in Santa Rosa, which was the forerunner of Santa Rosa Art District SOFA, (south of First).

All of her properties were beautiful. Thanks to her creative skills, they were artfully landscaped and furnished with wonderful colors and fabrics.

Mary loved playing the cello. Her favorite piece was J.S. Bach, Cello Suite No. 2, in D minor.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Grace, brother Harold and nephew Dave Jackson.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations to be made in her honor to Wildlife Rescue of Napa County for their new facilities or to Collabria Hospice of Napa, who cared for her.

Her services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store