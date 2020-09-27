Mary Jo Jacobs
It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Jo Jacobs announces she passed peacefully on September 22, 2020. Mary Jo was born at Petaluma General Hospital to Eunice and Francis Collings on September 2, 1934. She is one of four children: Walter Collings (Kathleen), Carol McClarnon (Terry) and Judy Burton (Larry). Mary Jo was raised on the family chicken ranch in Two Rock and attended local schools graduating from Petaluma High School. After high school graduation, she moved to San Francisco and worked for the FBI. In 1954, Mary Jo married the love of her life, John Martin Jacobs, who passed in January 2020. They settled on the Jacobs Chicken Ranch in Petaluma and raised a family. She was a loving mother to five children: Cathleen Olsen, Jan Yeager (Mark), Karen Mitchell (David), Michael Jacobs (Cassie) and Randy Jacobs (Andrea). She adored her five grandchildren: Katrina Levy (Gahl), Dr. Logan Mitchell (Cassandra), Claire Mitchell, Samuel and Stella Jacobs. The light of her life the last few months was her new baby granddaughter, Marlie Rose Mitchell. Mary Jo spent many years working on the chicken ranch and as a homemaker. After raising her family, she worked for Roberts and Niles Accountants in Petaluma until her retirement. Mary Jo enjoyed being part of local clubs and volunteer organizations. While raising her family, she was active in PTA, a volunteer leader for the Cub Scouts, Campfire Girls and 4-H; later, she became active with the Petaluma Businesswomen's Club, Petaluma Garden Club, Petaluma Women's Club and Petaluma Historical Museum and Kaiser Hospital volunteer. Most recently, she was a volunteer with Two Rock Presbyterian Women's Quilting Group. Flower gardening was one of her favorite hobbies; her garden was always full of colorful flowers and well-tended. Mary Jo also enjoyed sewing, needlework, cooking and baking and was always eager to talk and share recipes. She was always there to brighten the lives of her family and friends and will be dearly missed. Pepper, her little black puppy, will miss her too. The family would like to thank her caregiver, Marica for the incredible companionship and care she gave Mary Jo for the past six months. They would also like to thank Hospice of Petaluma for all their support. The family asks that any memorial contributions be given to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran Street, Petaluma, CA 94952 or to a favorite charity
.