Mary Joan Gardaya
May 5, 1929 - February 11, 2020
Passed away peacefully at home with her daughter at her side. Her life spanned over 90 years+. The first 59 were spent in New York and the last 31 years here in Santa Rosa. She loved California and its weather. If she noticed something wasn't right she would write a letter and get it fixed. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking, playing cards and bingo. She belonged to clubs: "Happy Hearts", "Fun after 50s" and the "Montecito Heights Club", only to name a few. Mary loved and enjoyed being with people. She would talk to anyone and she always had a smile on her face. I know that she will be missed by anyone who knew her.
The family prefer memorials be made to the Food Bank.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020