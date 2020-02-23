Home

POWERED BY

Mary Joan Gardaya

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Joan Gardaya Notice
Mary Joan Gardaya
May 5, 1929 - February 11, 2020
Passed away peacefully at home with her daughter at her side. Her life spanned over 90 years+. The first 59 were spent in New York and the last 31 years here in Santa Rosa. She loved California and its weather. If she noticed something wasn't right she would write a letter and get it fixed. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking, playing cards and bingo. She belonged to clubs: "Happy Hearts", "Fun after 50s" and the "Montecito Heights Club", only to name a few. Mary loved and enjoyed being with people. She would talk to anyone and she always had a smile on her face. I know that she will be missed by anyone who knew her.
The family prefer memorials be made to the Food Bank.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -