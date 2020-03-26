|
Mary Josephine (Perotti) Decia
Passed away at the age of 104 on January 14, 2020 at her home in Healdsburg, CA, surrounded by family. Mary was born on September 4, 1915 to Giovanni and Elena Perotti. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Henry. Mary is survived by her daughter Dorothy Hayes, granddaughter Danielle Caughey (Tony), and two great-grandsons Cameron and Connor. Mary and her husband owned and operated Geyser Peak Grocery & Gas in Geyserville, CA for several years, before settling in the Dry Creek Valley. Mary then worked at The Emporium (Macy's) in Santa Rosa where she was the Store Manager in Housewares for many years. Upon her retirement, she and Henry purchased a home in a retirement community in Healdsburg. Mary found great joy volunteering her time at St. John's Catholic Church, Canine for Companions, and Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
A private interment will be held at Olive Hill Cemetery in Geyserville, CA. A Celebration of Life, previously scheduled for March 28, 2020, has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.
