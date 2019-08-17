|
|
Mary Lane (Gomes) Allen
Mary Allen passed away Saturday morning, August 10, 2019 after entering special care at Sutter on Thursday August 8.
Mary was born November 25, 1944 to Susie (a Kashia member from the Sonoma coast ) and Severino Gomes (who immigrated from Cape Verde Islands, having left at 16 on a whaling ship). She is predeceased by her parents, husband John Allen, brothers David, and Donald (Sockeye), sisters Rosaline, Diane, Holly, and Linda. Mary was a leader among younger Gomes Family Women listed below. She partially raised her younger siblings without thinking of herself. Among them, she leaves behind Angelina, Severino, Ruane, and Vanessa. Close to this group is David's wife Anita, and Tom Dering.
Her beautiful children, in order of age, include daughter Rena, sons Richard and Berrand (daughter-in-law Le Ann) and step-son Levi. Mary leaves behind six grandchildren, Kashia, Jayden, Elizabeth, Elijah, Christian and Benjamin, as well as four nieces, Misty, Nichole, Savannah and Abreanna. Her family was close knit. She was a soft-spoken boss who will be missed for many years.
Any donations may be made to Sonoma County Indian Health Project.
Memorial service to be held today at 9:30 a.m. at Franklin Park Chapel, 1900 Franklin Ave, Santa Rosa with interment to follow at Shiloh Cemetery, 1750 Shiloh Rd. Windsor, CA, and a memorial gathering from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at The Finley Community Center Room 5, 2060 W College Ave, Santa Rosa, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 17, 2019