Mary Langhals-Silva

Our beloved Mary passed away on August 8, 2020 at the age of 55 in Cloverdale, CA, unexpectedly from underlying health issues. Mary was born on May 23, 1965 in San Leandro, CA., the youngest of seven children born to Richard & Veronica (Bonnie) Langhals. She moved with the family to Santa Rosa in the 1970's, graduating from Montgomery High School in 1983. Mary lived life to the fullest, enjoying her many trips to Hawaii, spending a lot of time in Gualala and visiting her son, Arnold Silva, in San Diego as well as his time in Hilo, HI. She enjoyed the many sunsets wherever she went. Mary enjoyed following her son to watch him play basketball, from Healdsburg High School, to the SRJC and to Hilo HI. She started "Arnie's Army" with shirts for all who wanted to join the festivities. She loved her weekly luncheons with Gerry and her loving sister, Veronica. She loved to play her "One Armed Bandits" at the various casinos, always, it seemed, coming away a winner! Mary was preceded in death by her father, Richard, mother Bonnie, step-father Harry Wainwright and her sister Theresa Nardini (Jack). Mary leaves behind, her loving son Arnold Silva, her long time partner, Gerry Matz, siblings Rick (Wendy), Steve (Vickie), Dave, Veronica DelQuerra (Joe), and Tom (Carol). She also leaves behind numerous loving nieces and nephews, as well as her many friends she met over the years.



