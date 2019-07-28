Home

LDS Meetinghouse
1780 Yulupa Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA 95405
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
LDS Church
1780 Yulupa Ave
Santa Rosa, CA
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
LDS Church
1780 Yulupa Ave
Santa Rosa, CA
View Map
Mary Lehman


1929 - 2019
Mary Lehman Notice
Mary Lehman
February 20, 1929 - July 24, 2019
Mary was the youngest of three children. She was born in Oskaloosa, IA to Milton and Cecil Scoles. The family moved to Petaluma, CA in 1941. In 1944, she met her beloved husband and eternal companion John Lehman. He was stationed at Two Rock prior to serving in the Philippines during World War II. They were married in 1946. They moved to Santa Rosa, CA in 1957. Mary was preceded in death by her infant son William, her sister Wilma, her brother Harry and her husband John. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in many callings. She is survived by her daughter Linda [Chuck] Smith and her son J.D. [Kelly] Lehman. She had seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the LDS Church, 1780 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa, CA on Friday, August 2nd. Viewing in the Relief Society Room at 1:00 pm. Service in the Chapel at 2:00 pm.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 28, 2019
