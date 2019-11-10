|
Mary Louise (Mary Lou) Head
Mary Louise (Mary Lou) Head, 94, longtime resident of Santa Rosa, died on Sep-tember 28, 2019 in Boise, ID. She was preceded in death by husband, Charlie Head and survived by her brother Charlie Curtis and four children: Barbara (Head) Splaine, Stephen, David and Paul Head, as well as many grandchildren.
Celebration of her life will be on November 14, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Santa Rosa Memorial Park. Please send condolences to the family at www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019