|
|
Mary Louise Johnson
Mary Louise Johnson, a devoted wife and Jehovah's Witness passed away Friday April 12, 2019. She was 93 and one month shy of her 94th Birthday. She was born May 13, 1925 in Clinton, Louisiana to Addie Thomas and Aaron Pitts.
Mary Lou, as many called her, was an avid reader. She voraciously consumed magazines and newspapers. She was very fond of biographies and historical non-fiction. She was an accomplished Southern cook and was famous for her baked goods and other recipes. She was very much sought after for pot lucks and bake sales at her son Chris' school and her items always fetched the highest prices. She was a strong and faithful woman who moved to Rochester New York for work and opportunity. It was there that she would change the course of her life and meet her devoted husband of almost 63 years, Richard Johnson. They married July 26, 1956 and had many wonderful memories traveling the globe by plane, car and cruise ship. They particularly enjoyed trips to England and Germany. Road trips down south to see family with their children and grandchildren were summer traditions. In addition to having been a devoted mother and wife, Mary was also a devoted grandmother and aunt. She often cared for her granddaughter and nieces over summer holidays and extended periods.
Mary had several occupations during her life but none more impactful than her 33 years at Kodak as a film inspector. She had many friends there and looked back on her time at Kodak with a fond touch. She and Richard enjoyed their retirement in North Carolina until moving to Santa Rosa, CA. in 2001 to be closer to family there.
Although she suffered from many illnesses and heart problems, her faith and service to Jehovah never wavered. July 11, 1969 she was baptized as a Jehovah's Witness and continued with tireless service until her death. She pioneered for seven years and logged six hours of service the month of her death. All who knew her knew of her faith and service to God. Mary was hospitalized briefly before her passing.
In addition to her husband Richard, Mary is survived by her granddaughter Ylisa Sanford and husband Matthew Miller; grandson James Smith; nieces, Martha and Eritrea Pitts; great grandchildren, Audrey, Xavier, Courtney and Shane; daughter in law, Alice Sanford; and great niece and nephew Abraham and Olivia. Mary was sadly preceded in death by both her children, Christopher L. Johnson and Clyde E. Sanford, as well as her grandson Richard Smith.
Services were held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Santa Rosa, CA on Tuesday April 17, 2019.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019