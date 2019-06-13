|
|
In Loving Memory
Mary Margaret (Hughes) Conway
August 1, 1948 —June 13, 2018
"Always Remember, Never Forget"
I have thought long and hard
on what to say
To commemorate
your first year away
I knew you were tired
and would be leaving
Our family and friends
have softened the grieving
I have spent this
long year dreaming
Of your face and
smile ever beaming
The loss of my wife
will always be sad
Every day I mourn
but I am not mad
Annie, Dusty, Brooklyn,
Callie Jo are doing well
The love and sight of them
made you swell
So Mary, continue to walk with us in our quest
As your family knows,
you were the very best
"Because of you, I am Me".
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 13, 2019