Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Mary McKay


1939 - 2020
Mary McKay Notice
Mary McKay
May 27, 1939 - January 1, 2020
Mary Maglene (Hance) McKay, entered into heavenly peace surrounded by her loving family, at her home in Forestville on January 1, 2020. She was the dearly beloved wife of 59 years of Floyd McKay and the loving mother of her sons Chuck Miller and his wife Denise, Steve Miller, and Clint McKay and his wife Lucy. Mary was an adored grandmother of Charlie, Chris, Ashley, Matthew, Josephine, Mary, and Laura, and cherished great-grandmother of Dalton, Jase, Blaine, Pearl, Sally, Angeline, and Lucas. Mary was born in Oakland, CA on May 27, 1939 and was a resident of Sonoma County for 60 years. She deeply enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and was legendary for her chili beans and apple pies. When she wasn't tending her vegetable garden or flowers, especially her roses, she could be found on an outdoor camping adventure at the coast or in the forest hunting with her family.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing at the Daniels Chapel of the Roses on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00am at the Daniels Chapel of the Roses and interment will follow at Shiloh District Cemetery, in Windsor. Following burial, family and friends are invited to the McKay family home for food and fellowship at 7705 Mirabel Rd. in Forestville. If desired, donations in Mary's memory may be made to Heartland Hospice of Santa Rosa, 3700 Old Redwood Hwy, Suite 103 Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020
