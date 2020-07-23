Mary Mercer Castellini

Mary Mercer Castellini died July 14, 2020, at the age of 97 at her home in Healdsburg, California.

Mary is survived by her two children Edgar M. Castellini and Anita Castellini Bauer, by her son-in-law Blake Bauer and daughter-in-law Gail B. Castellini; her three grandchildren Christina Miller, Laura Castellini, and Brian Castellini; and her four great-grandchildren, Tony, Cori, Tanar, and Hayden. Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband of 37 years, Edgar Aldo Castellini, as well as her parents Alma and Reuben Mercer and her sister Betty.

Mary was born in Portland, Oregon and grew up in Plummer, Idaho, and moved later back to Portland and then to Seattle, Washington, attending the University of Washington in Seattle the year World War II broke out, changing the trajectory of her life. She moved to San Francisco in 1944 and married Edgar Aldo Castellini in 1946 in Reno, Nevada, beginning a long life as wife and mother, as well as essential helpmate in her husband's various San Francisco businesses. She took pride in returning to Dominican College in San Rafael later in life, eventually earning her bachelor's degree in English, and pursuing her long-time interest in literature and poetry. Mary was also an active member of The American Association of University Women and Golden Gate Park's Botanical Garden, where she worked on herbarium collections of the native California flora she so loved.

She moved to Healdsburg in 2000 to spend her quiet retirement years close to family and friends. She took an active interest in this town's cultural and civic affairs, took classes and participated in Healdsburg's Senior Center, and kept up her interest in books, gardening, religious observances, family life, cultural events, environmental causes, and swimming right to the end of her active life. Her family and friends greatly appreciated her kind interest in their lives, her generous and motherly nature, and her genuine friendship. Her children and grandchildren remember Mom's passions for botany and making herbarium collections. They recall her love of music, learning new words, and for things Italian. They remember Nonna's generosity; whenever they were at her house, she made sure you did not leave empty-handed. Her children also recall her religious devotion, her special reverence for the Blessed Mother, and her observance of Catholic religious customs and the lives of the saints, especially Saint Francis.

Memorial donations in memory of Mary Mercer Castellini may be made to World Wildlife Fund.

A Mass for the repose of her soul will take place Friday evening July 24 at 7 p.m. via Zoom projection, followed by a memorial in which all family and friends are invited to participate via Zoom connection.



