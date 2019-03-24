|
|
Mary Montoya Nunez
April 6, 1924 - March 21, 2019
Mary Montoya Nunez, born in Southern California on April 6, 1924 to Francisco and Antonia Montoya died March 21, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Fajardo, and daughters, Martha Elva, and Genevieve. Mary is survived by daughters Pilar (Vicente), Yolanda (Richard), and sons Manuel Luis (Elva), Ismael, Alfred (Lita), Albert, Arnie, and Ronie (Kathryn). Also survived by 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.
As teacher/director for Headstart, owner operator of Nunez Tamale Factory, and a Walmart greeter, Mary became an accomplished, well respected, and loved member of her community. She spent her last years enjoying times with her River Rock family, and watching "her boys", the Giants, at Oracle Park. The Nunez Family would like to send a special thank you to all for the well wishes, thoughts, and prayers.
Viewing will be held on Monday, March 25th from 4pm to 7pm and funeral service will be on Tuesday, March 26 at 10am at Eggen and Lance Chapel, 1540 Mendocino Ave in Santa Rosa.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to support California Human Development's Camp Núñez, a summer camp for underserved kids started by the Núñez family. Please send checks to California Human Development with Camp Nunez in the memo line to 3315 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95403. Or make a donation online: http://bit.ly/campnunez
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019