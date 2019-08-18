|
|
Mary Olivia Blake Nezolosky
Mary Olivia Blake Nezolosky, loving wife and mother, went home to be with the Lord, joining her husband of 65 years on his birthday, August 3, 2019. She was born Mary Blake on June 26, 1928, on a farm near Charlottesville, Va. After graduating from high school, she took a government job in Washington, D.C., where she met Andrew, an Air Force Sergeant. They married and moved to New York, where they raised their two daughters and lived until they retired to Santa Rosa in 1978. They were both long time members of the Santa Rosa Alliance Church.
Mary was a devoted homemaker and an exceptional cook, baker and seamstress. She was loved by all for her kind and gentle spirit.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Sourikoff of Lake Tahoe, and Doreen Finnegan of Santa Rosa; and grandchildren, Samuel, Shelley. Julia, and Mark.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the Redwood Gospel Mission, or to Crossing the Jordan.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019