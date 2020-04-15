|
|
Mary Ottinger
August 5, 1943 - April 6, 2020
Mary Ottinger 76, passed away peacefully at her home in Windsor on April 6, 2020. She was predeceased by her son Craig Ottinger. Survived by her daughter Laurie Mason, son Robert Ottinger, daughter-in-law Debra Ottinger, sister Trena Casey, brother Harry Huffman, grandsons Josh Ottinger and William Collier, great-grandson Adrian Ottinger and numerous nieces and nephews.
A small private service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Santa Rosa Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020