Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
Santa Rosa Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ottinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ottinger


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ottinger Notice
Mary Ottinger
August 5, 1943 - April 6, 2020
Mary Ottinger 76, passed away peacefully at her home in Windsor on April 6, 2020. She was predeceased by her son Craig Ottinger. Survived by her daughter Laurie Mason, son Robert Ottinger, daughter-in-law Debra Ottinger, sister Trena Casey, brother Harry Huffman, grandsons Josh Ottinger and William Collier, great-grandson Adrian Ottinger and numerous nieces and nephews.
A small private service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Santa Rosa Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -