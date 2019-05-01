|
|
Mary Whyte
Mary Whyte, 86 years, of Fernley, Nevada, Passed on March 20th, 2019, with her daughter by her side. Born Maude May Sikes, to Ray and Eva Sikes of Grand Junction, Colorado. Preceded by her late husband of 34 years, Norman Whyte of Fernley. The oldest of 11 children. Survived by children , George Catelli (Jenny), Vicky Catelli (Gary), Reatha Catelli, Paul Catelli, Pamela Silvan (William) and the late Jerry Fleming. She is also survived by five siblings, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous step children, nieces and nephews.
Mary brought an amazing amount of love into this world. She loved art, gardening, antique collecting, garage sales and amazing tales and most importantly her family and grandchildren who was their "Noni". She was always there for her family when needed most. Always able to count on for help. She will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at Shiloh Cemetery, May 4th at 11:00 and a reception will follow at George and Jenny's Home in Windsor.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 1 to May 2, 2019