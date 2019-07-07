|
Mathew Bryan Estes
June 20, 1968 - June 25, 2019
Mathew, most often called Mat, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 51 following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Gillian Estes, and their two children, Cyrus and Cassia. He is also survived by his son, Joseph Fouche; his mother, Darlene Noles; brothers Edward Estes and Richard Estes; and sister, Christine Mendoza. Born in Windsor, CA, Mat spent much of his life in Petaluma, and later, Santa Rosa. He loved his profession of gardening so much that it carried over into his home life, so there were always plants growing or blooming. An avid outdoorsman, he was a hiker, backpacker, and fisherman, who loved camping, rock climbing, bodyboarding, and mushroom foraging. He also enjoyed cooking, and was enrolled in the SRJC's culinary program, working for a while as a chef. At home, he often grilled, and was known to be fond of blueberry pie. Among his many hobbies were painting, playing guitar, woodworking, and photography. He spent countless hours playing chess, board games, and Atari, or watching movies, with his kids.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation. His celebration of life, open to family and friends, will be held at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma, on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 2 pm.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 7, 2019