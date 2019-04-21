|
Lt. Colonel Matthew A. Hayden, USAF (Ret)
Lt. Colonel Matthew A. Hayden, USAF (Ret) 44, of Phoenix, AZ, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 when the plane he was flying crashed in a field in Ohio.
Born August 22, 1974 in Petaluma CA to Thomas (Don) and Rochelle Hayden, Matt grew up with a dream to fly. He chased that dream early and often, joining Civil Air Patrol, Santa Rosa, CA squadron when he was 11 and continuing through high school.
Matt entered the Air Force in 1998 as a distinguished graduate from the U.S. Air Force Academy with a Bachelor of Science degrees in mechanical engineering and engineering mechanics (aeronautical engineering). He earned his Master of Business Administration degree from Touro University in 2003.
Matt flew F-16s in support of operations Iraqi Freedom, Southern Watch and Northern Watch. He logged more than 2,500 flight hours in 30 aircraft types and served as an experimental test pilot in the F-16 and F-35.
A natural airman and leader, Matt was awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Aerial Achievement Medal with six oak leaf clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster and the Air Force Achievement Medal.
Matt is survived by his wife, Jennifer, daughters, Emily and Madeline, mother, Rochelle, brothers Michael (Ada) of WA, Steven (Carie) of IL, sister Karen (Aaron) of TN and many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service was held in Phoenix AZ on April 1, 2019 with burial at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019