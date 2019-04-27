|
Matthew Alexander Cutler
July 17, 1996 - April 21, 2019
Matthew Alexander Cutler greeted everyone he met with a warm smile and an open heart. He valued friendship and family above all else and was dedicated to his role as father to 11-month old son Payton. Raised in Sonoma County, Matthew's community was large and included friends from Cali Calmecac, Piner-Olivet Charter School, Santa Rosa High School and Congregation Shomrei Torah, where he was a Bar Mitzvah. Matthew loved backpacking in the Sierras and Death Valley with his Scout troop, climbing Half Dome, and doing flips and jumps in the terrain parks of Tahoe ski resorts. He loved games of all types – both indoors and out, and played soccer for Athletico. Matthew used his athleticism and bravery rescuing a friend from the water, earning him the American Red Cross' Good Samaritan award in 2006. He was a hard worker who overcame many challenges in his young life. Clean and sober since September 2018, Matthew died on April 21, 2019, of an overdose in Tucson, AZ. He leaves behind his son Payton, partner Chase Berry, parents Deborah and Scott Cutler, sister Kayla, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. His loving, gentle spirit will be with us forever.
Services will be held on Sunday April 28, 4:00 p.m. at Congregation Shomrei Torah, 2600 Bennett Valley Rd.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019