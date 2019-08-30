|
|
Matthew Damon Madrid
Matthew Damon Madrid, 45 years old, died accidentally on August 20, 2019, tragically struck by a train in Albany, CA. Matthew lived in Sonoma County for 44 years, attended Saint Eugene's School, RV Middle School and Santa Rosa High. He participated in soccer, baseball, Oak Park swimming, and especially loved and excelled at skateboarding. Matthew leaves a big grieving family: parents Ronni and Danny, brother Dustin (Adam, Avery, and Taluelah), sister-in-law Jamie, and many wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Matthew was loving, sensitive, inquisitive, passionate, intense, challenging, fun, handsome, and had a life-long passion for strength training and bodybuilding. When he was 17, he set the California state record for the deadlift at 468 pounds! Untreated mental illness, along with years of self-medicating, led to a difficult adult life, but he was a survivor. He kept in touch with his family and he knew without a doubt he was loved. Rest in peace son.
A gathering for Matthew will happen September 7. Contact the Madrids 707-538-1307 for details.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019