February 10 1948 - July 19 2020

We sadly lost our beloved Papa Matthew Paul Hoplamazian on July 19th, 2020, due to complications of pneumonia at the age of 72.

Born in Beirut, Lebanon on February 10th, 1948, to his parents Elise and Garabed Matossian, who both passed away at very young ages. Papa was adopted by Fred and Gladys Hoplamazian and moved to Redondo Beach at the age of 12. He learned to speak English and attend South High School where basketball was his joy and showcased his athletic talents.

He worked as a Sales representative for General Foods and then on to General Mills where he was recognized as a Top Salesperson in the country until his retirement in 2016. He was also responsible for the great success of Plant Jacks/surface savers that now sells at Home Depot. But if you asked him what his greatest achievement was besides being the Greatest most devoted Grandpa on the planet, was his lotion company Jovell! It was very popular here in Sonoma County and was sold at Oliver's, Whole Foods and Big John's market. He had great aspirations of getting it on the shelves of every Walmart but sadly, with his declining health, that was not meant to be.

He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2006 and with his amazing strength and positive attitude he fought long and hard to persevere and did!

Despite his health issues, he was always happy and smiling. He was truly loved by all who met him. He was handsome, charismatically charming and loved spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his ex-wife Judy Hoplamazian, his sister and brother-in-law Ano and Bedros Youssoufian, sister and brother-in-law Roxie and Alex Varela, nieces and nephews Elise Youssoufian, Madeleine and Casey McLaughlin, Lucas, Sophia and Ronan, Alicia Varela and David Varela, step-daughters Denise Frye and DeeAnne Esposti and the utter joy of his life, grandson Garrett Timeberlake.

It is said, that in the end, all that matters in this life is that you loved and were loved in return and that you mattered to the people that mattered to you and Papa did in spades! We hold you dearly in our hearts forever.

Due to Covid, we will be postponing his celebration of life until further notice. We want a memorial service that will allow us to come together and celebrate his wonderful life in the style and spirit he so richly deserves.



