|
|
Matthew Lane Hermsmeyer
April 8, 1972 - September 2, 2019
Matthew Lane Hermsmeyer grew up in Penngrove, CA with his loving parents, Carol and Bob Hermsmeyer, and his three younger siblings, Marc Hermsmeyer, Brent Hermsmeyer and Heidi Blackman. Matt graduated from Petaluma High School in 1990.
From an early age, Matt was very charismatic and passionate. He liked to strike up conversations with just about anyone and was always curious about their story. He was an excellent mechanic and loved to spend time working on trucks, boats and motorcycles to enhance their performance and appeal.
Matt became a proud father on January 7, 2002, when his beautiful daughter, Josephine Hermsmeyer, was born. He always said that she was his angel and now he will continue on as her angel.
Matt was always a hard worker and began working in the field of construction at an early age. He was always quick to learn and over a thirty-year career, he became very skilled at operating and repairing heavy equipment and semi-trucks and managing complex job sites.
Matt always lived life on the edge, was all heart and will never be forgotten. May his spirit live on in each of us as a reminder to live life to the fullest.
There will be a small private funeral and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019