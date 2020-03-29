Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Cossey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Patrick Cossey


1984 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Patrick Cossey Notice
Matthew Patrick Cossey
July 20, 1984 - March 15, 2020
Cossey, Matthew Patrick, 35, died suddenly on March 15, 2020 in Marin, CA. Matthew was born in Fountain Valley, CA on July 20, 1984 to Debra Sue and Nelson Cossey. He graduated from Geyserville High School.
Matthew comes from a large extended family. The middle son of three boys, he is survived by his loving parents, Nelson and Debbie Sue Cossey, his brothers, Joshua and Jacob, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his beloved nephew, Jackson. Having lived in Sonoma County for the last 24 years, he has a rich and abundant family of friends who are devastated by this loss.
Matt enjoyed the challenge of moving, transporting and discovering unique and interesting items for resale. In his capacity as a Reclamation Specialist, he had the opportunity to meet many people. His natural ability to connect with each person he met was a testament to the love and light that he shared with everyone.
An honorable, joy-filled, loving man of peace, he had an unwavering love and loyalty for his family and friends. Matthew was a bright light.
A Celebration of his life is being planned for a later date. Memorial donations in his honor may be made to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -