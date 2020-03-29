|
|
Matthew Patrick Cossey
July 20, 1984 - March 15, 2020
Cossey, Matthew Patrick, 35, died suddenly on March 15, 2020 in Marin, CA. Matthew was born in Fountain Valley, CA on July 20, 1984 to Debra Sue and Nelson Cossey. He graduated from Geyserville High School.
Matthew comes from a large extended family. The middle son of three boys, he is survived by his loving parents, Nelson and Debbie Sue Cossey, his brothers, Joshua and Jacob, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his beloved nephew, Jackson. Having lived in Sonoma County for the last 24 years, he has a rich and abundant family of friends who are devastated by this loss.
Matt enjoyed the challenge of moving, transporting and discovering unique and interesting items for resale. In his capacity as a Reclamation Specialist, he had the opportunity to meet many people. His natural ability to connect with each person he met was a testament to the love and light that he shared with everyone.
An honorable, joy-filled, loving man of peace, he had an unwavering love and loyalty for his family and friends. Matthew was a bright light.
A Celebration of his life is being planned for a later date. Memorial donations in his honor may be made to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020