Maude "Susan" Ouellette
Maude "Susan" Ouellette peacefully passed away at her home in the morning hours of June 23rd, 2019, after a brief illness. Born May 20th, 1929 to Robert and Roberta Hunley of Kingsport, TN. She moved to San Diego, CA, where she met Warren, the love of her life, at a small diner where she worked. They were married just short of 50 years when he passed. Susan loved well and was loved by many. She will be greatly missed by her son and his wife, Rick and Nancy, daughter Renee, step-daughter Mary Lou, and grandchildren Laurie, John, Michael, Ellen, Renita, Josiah, and Aimee and many great-grandchildren. She will also be deeply missed by her caretakers Lai and Stephanie and her Fijian family at Metro Church.
A service will be held at Metro Church in Windsor at 11:00 followed by a graveside service at Cypress Hill Cemetery at 1:00 on Saturday, June 29th. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" Well done, Mom.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 26 to June 28, 2019