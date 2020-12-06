Maureen Miner Harris Lehan

In loving memory of Maureen Miner Harris Lehan who passed away at 82 on November 29, 2020 at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Maureen genuinely cared about the people in her life and was loved and admired by those whose life she touched.

She was born in San Francisco on January 5, 1938 to Eugene and Kathleen Miner. She attended Holy Name Grammar School, Star of the Sea High School, Mary's Help Nursing School and Marin Junior College.

Maureen was married to Clare Harris and ran Johnson's Beach and Resort in Guerneville for 23 years and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to Harry and Maryanne Harris (Kristy, Adam and Beau) , Sharon Harris Russell and Glenn Russell (Rachel and Bruce), Jennifer Harris Mangiantini and John Mangiantini (John-Clare and Jacques) and Kathleen and Ross Turk (Parker and Maddie) She was also co-owner and operator of Red's Recovery Room in Cotati with her late husband, Bob (Red) Lehan for 25+ years, hosting several golf and pool tournaments, when they finally decided to sell the business and retire. She was an active volunteer for Meals on Wheels, The Ceres Project and the Sebastopol Senior Center. For the past five years she was being cared for by her friend and companion, Jerry Hasz.

Maureen will be missed dearly by her family, friends and community.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Meals on Wheels, Council on Aging for Sonoma County.



