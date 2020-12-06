1/1
Maureen Miner Harris Lehan
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maureen Miner Harris Lehan
In loving memory of Maureen Miner Harris Lehan who passed away at 82 on November 29, 2020 at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Maureen genuinely cared about the people in her life and was loved and admired by those whose life she touched.
She was born in San Francisco on January 5, 1938 to Eugene and Kathleen Miner. She attended Holy Name Grammar School, Star of the Sea High School, Mary's Help Nursing School and Marin Junior College.
Maureen was married to Clare Harris and ran Johnson's Beach and Resort in Guerneville for 23 years and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to Harry and Maryanne Harris (Kristy, Adam and Beau) , Sharon Harris Russell and Glenn Russell (Rachel and Bruce), Jennifer Harris Mangiantini and John Mangiantini (John-Clare and Jacques) and Kathleen and Ross Turk (Parker and Maddie) She was also co-owner and operator of Red's Recovery Room in Cotati with her late husband, Bob (Red) Lehan for 25+ years, hosting several golf and pool tournaments, when they finally decided to sell the business and retire. She was an active volunteer for Meals on Wheels, The Ceres Project and the Sebastopol Senior Center. For the past five years she was being cared for by her friend and companion, Jerry Hasz.
Maureen will be missed dearly by her family, friends and community.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Meals on Wheels, Council on Aging for Sonoma County.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary - Sebastopol
1700 Pleasant Hill Road
Sebastopol, CA 95472
707-823-5042
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary - Sebastopol

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved